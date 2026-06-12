‘Deeply Perverted’: MS NOW Host Roasts Marco Rubio for Comparing White House UFC Event to Moon Landing

MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell unloaded a scathing rebuke of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, ripping him as “deeply perverted” for comparing the UFC’s planned White House event to America’s historic mission to land astronauts on the moon.

Rubio made the bizarre remarks while promoting a UFC event scheduled for the White House grounds as part of celebrations marking President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the secretary of state framed the event as an example of the boldness and ambition he said have defined the United States since its founding.

“When President Kennedy announced that we were going to put a man on the moon and return them safely to the earth, no one thought that was possible, and we did it,” Rubio said. “We are a nation founded on doing what no one else dared to do, and no one else aspired to do.”

He continued: “And at some level, that’s what this whole company, what UFC has been.”

The comparison quickly drew attention online, with critics questioning Rubio’s decision to invoke one of the most celebrated achievements in American history while discussing a mixed martial arts promotion.

O’Donnell was among the most outspoken critics. On The Last Word, the veteran host expressed utter disbelief that Rubio would place the UFC and the Apollo-era moon mission in the same conversation.

“That is some deeply perverted stuff,” O’Donnell said, appalled. “How desperately twisted can your mind be to compare President Kennedy’s announced plan for American astronauts to reach the moon with Donald Trump’s despicable vulgarity in bringing the UFC, the Ultimate Fighting Championship to the White House?”

He continued: “What Marco Rubio is right about is that no one else would dare to do that. And more importantly, he’s right that no one, of course, aspired to do anything that Donald Trump is doing in the White House, anything that Donald Trump is doing to degrade the White House.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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