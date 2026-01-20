Fox News Segment Blows Up After Democrat Accuses Hannity of Hanging Out With ‘Pedophiles and Perverts’ at Mar-a-Lago

Fox News’ Hannity turned into a fiery shouting match on Tuesday after Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones (D) accused host Sean Hannity of hanging out with “pedophiles and perverts” at Mar-a-Lago.

During an interview about crimes committed by illegal immigrants in Tennessee, Jones refused to answer any questions and instead railed against the Fox News host for several minutes:

To your viewers: this man wants you to be afraid, he wants you to be fearful of your immigrant neighbors because he wants to protect the billionaires who keep you from having healthcare, letting farms close. He does not care about crime, he hangs out with pedophiles and criminals in Mar-a-Lago. He does not care about going after rapists. He cares about keeping you fearful to control you because he wants to distract you from the real enemy, which are the corporate CEOs who are screwing you over.

“You got your little talking point out?” Hannity responded. “You feel good about yourself? This is not MSDNC.”

After the Fox News host asked Jones whether he could “name a single victim of crime in your state by illegal immigrants,” Jones replied, “You wanna go through a list? Go through the list of the pedophiles and perverts you hang out with at Mar-a-Lago. Go through that list.”

He continued, “You get paid $45 million a year to lie to the American people. You should be ashamed of yourself, and I’m gonna pray for you that you lay down this burden and these lies, Sean. Shame on you, my brother. God have mercy on you.”

“You are a disgrace. My brother, you’re a disgrace,” shot back Hannity as the two men shouted over each other. “I’ll take the prayers, thank you very much, but the one that needs the prayer is you. The victims in your state need your prayers, not me. Pray for them.”

“You have that thousand-dollar suit on and you get paid millions of dollars to lie to people,” yelled Jones. “The threat to the American people is in the White House, it’s not these immigrants […] Your children will be ashamed of where you stand in this time, Sean. Ashamed that you are on the wrong side of history.”

The state representative then asked God to help Hannity “stop hanging out with perverts in Mar-a-Lago.”

The late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was previously a member of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre – who took her own life last year – worked as a teenager at Trump’s resort, where she met Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell then hired Giuffre as a traveling masseuse – a job which resulted in her victimization at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell.

Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that another member of Mar-a-Lago had joked about Epstein selling Trump a “fully depreciated” woman for $22,500 in 2003.

