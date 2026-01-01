White House Slams Report Mar-a-Lago Spa Sent Teens to Epstein

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the Wall Street Journal for their “shameful” report claiming that President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago spa sent teen workers to Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion.

Leavitt defended Trump against the publication’s claims in an interview with TMZ.

“It’s shameful the Wall Street Journal is wasting their once great paper writing up fallacies and innuendo in order to smear President Trump and distract from his historic first year back in office,” she told TMZ. “No matter how many times this story is told and retold, the truth remains: President Trump did nothing wrong and he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for being a creep.”

Leavitt went on to add that Trump’s own Department of Justice has been releasing the Epstein files , though critics have noted their slow rollout .”Now, it’s President Trump’s own Justice Department that is releasing hundreds of thousands of pages of documents related to Epstein and his crimes,” she emphasized.

According to the report by the Journal, former Mar-a-Lago and Epstein employees said the spa sent employees to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion for massages, manicures, and “other spa services.”

“The house calls went on for years, even as spa employees warned each other about Epstein, who was known among staff for being sexually suggestive and exposing himself during the appointments, according to the former Mar-a-Lago employees,” the Journal reported.

Per the publication, Trump kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago after receiving a fax from an employee in 2003 which contained allegations that Epstein had pressured an 18-year-old beautician from the spa for sex during a house call.

There have been conflicting reports as to why Trump kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago, with White House communications director Steven Cheung telling CNN on July 23 that Trump took action because Epstein was “being a creep.”

On July 28, Trump told reporters in Scotland that Epstein “stole” young, female Mar-a-Lago spa workers from him, including Epstein abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre.

“He stole people that worked for me,” Trump said. “I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata.”