While carrying President Donald Trump, Air Force One took a U-turn shortly after taking off for Davos, Switzerland, where Trump is scheduled to speak on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum.

CNN reported on Tuesday night that the plane had experienced a “small mechanical issue” and is heading back to Andrews Air Force Base.

On CNN NewsNight, Abby Phillip interrupted her panel to go to White House Correspondent Kristen Holmes, who reported that a source familiar with the matter said that “Air Force One did turn around moments ago.”

“And this is because of what they are calling a small mechanical issue,” Holmes said. “They are saying that it is not serious, but that they needed to return back and that President Trump is still going to go to Davos, but he will be taking a backup plane. So, likely what we’re going to see is an entire deplaning of the president and his team and getting up on one of these backup planes that is waiting right now, currently at Andrews Air Force Base.”

Later, on Laura Coates Live, Holmes said the issue was “electrical” in nature, and added that a reporter aboard the plane told her that shortly after takeoff, the lights went out.