Fox News’ Sean Hannity and Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones (D) threw down from the first second in a Tuesday interview where the pair debated Jones comparing ICE to the KKK.

In an interview that ended with Jones telling Hannity he should be ashamed and Hannity calling Jones a “disgrace,” the two battled it out, with Hannity at one point asking Jones if he actually knows anything about the KKK.

Hannity opened the interview with a clip of Jones comparing ICE to the KKK and calling for the agency to be abolished. Hannity then rolled through a list of illegal immigrants in Tennessee convicted of violent crime, leading the two to spar right away.

Jones called it “theatrics” as Hannity pressed him to name a victim of violent crime by an illegal immigrant.

“Can you name any of the victims of violent crime by illegals in your state, and have you ever called any of them?” Hannity asked.

“He wants you to be fearful of your neighbors,” Jones said, addressing Hannity’s audience as the two began talking over each other.

Jones claimed Trump was distracting voters from “corporate CEOs who are screwing” people.

“You got your little talking point out? You feel good about yourself? This is not MSDNC. I’m asking you again. Pay close attention. You’re comparing the KKK — what do you know about the KKK? Do you know a lot about the Gestapo? Do you know what the KKK did?” Hannity asked.

Jones said his grandfather was “run” out of Tennessee while the pair exchanged blows.

“Gestapo, they’ve led people to their death. And you’re comparing law enforcement that are arresting those criminals,” Hannity said.

“Masked men are shooting mothers in the face!” Jones replied.

Earlier this month, 37-year-old mother Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. ICE officials insist the agent acted in self-defense, while local officials have rejected that narrative.

