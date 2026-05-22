Tulsi Gabbard Created Legal Trouble for Trump by Being at Fulton County Raid, Says Legal Analyst

On Friday’s edition of Katy Tur Reports, legal analyst Scott MacFarlane said that former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard — who announced her resignation earlier on Friday — created legal trouble for President Donald Trump’s administration through her presence at the January FBI raid on the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center.

As Fox News Digital first reported, Gabbard is resigning amid her husband’s battle with “an extremely rare form of bone cancer.” However, according to Reuters, which cited a source familiar with the matter, she was actually “pushed out by the White House.”

MeidasTouch’s MacFarlane, appearing alongside MS NOW’s Katy Tur, said, “Not only is there concern that Tulsi Gabbard was there when the feds raided Fulton County and took their 2020 ballots — that’s complicating the effort by the [Trump] administration to fend off a legal challenge from Fulton County trying to get their ballots back. Her presence there has been a problem, potentially legally, in the dispute over those ballots.”

“Explain why,” said Tur.

“Because she’s a political actor,” said MacFarlane. “As a national intelligence director, she’s viewed as a political actor if she’s there for what is viewed to be a politically-motivated raid. The Fulton County commissioner is arguing in court that this was a weaponized seizure of their ballots. Tulsi Gabbard being there is part of their argument, and that complicates things more. Why is the director of national intelligence playing any type of politicized role in anything domestically?”

On the fact that the January raid was led by Kurt Olsen, a former Trump campaign lawyer who was a key member of the “Stop the Steal” campaign to overturn former President Joe Biden’s victory, The New York Times wrote that it “draws a clearer line” between the White House and MAGA “election activists” who believe the 2020 election was rigged.

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