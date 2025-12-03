Gaetz Lashes Out at CNN With Boast About ‘Penetrating Questions’ at Trump Pentagon Briefings

Former congressman-turned-One America News Network (OANN) host Matt Gaetz lashed out after CNN anchor Erin Burnett appeared to shade his journalistic credentials, responding with a boast about “penetrating questions.”

Gaetz was spotted at a Pentagon briefing Tuesday, by virtue of the fact that he posted a picture of himself at it. Most mainstream Pentagon reporters have been deep-sixed from the building for refusing to sign a new set of restrictions put forth by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN’s OutFront, Burnett wrapped up a segment by asking retired Major General William Enyart what he made of the “MAGA” personality’s presence in the Pentagon briefing:

BURNETT: General — and of course, Congressman, when you served in Congressman Matt Gaetz also did. He was at the Pentagon today. He posted a photo of himself in the room. He wrote very informative briefing today. And just to remind everybody, he was not just in Congress. He was Trump’s original pick for attorney general months ago. He’s now host on the MAGA outlet, OANN. Now, CNN and other major outlets were not there, and they’re not there because they wouldn’t sign Hegseth new media pledge, which said, you can’t report on anything you find out at the Pentagon, unless it’s the official line. So you can’t — you know, you can’t do anything unless they approve it. What was your reaction to seeing Matt Gaetz there in this role? ENYART: Is he taking lessons from Pete Hegseth? I suppose he’s as qualified to be an anchor or a news reporter as Pete Hegseth is to be secretary of defense. So it’s simply more performative art by Trump and some of his MAGA backers.

Gaetz responded with a lengthy social media retort that included a gloating reference to CNN’s refusal to agree to the stipulations that Gaetz happily signed:

Oh hey @CNN Thanks for covering my participation in today’s Pentagon press briefing for @OANN You seem interested in my qualifications. I served 8 years on the House Armed Services Committee and often asked the most penetrating questions of Democrats and Republicans who appeared before me. Today I asked @PressSecDOW what the day after Maduro looks like in Venezuela. Set your @YouTubeTV preferences to OAN for more insightful coverage. I can also confidently report that CNN is still not allowed in the building.

Watch above via CNN’s OutFront.