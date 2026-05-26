House Democrat Trashes Graham Platner Over ‘Disqualifying’ Nazi Tattoo Scandal

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) trashed his party’s presumptive nominee for U.S. Senate in Maine, Graham Platner, on Monday, calling the Democratic candidate’s Nazi tattoo scandal and his claims about it “personally disqualifying.”

The controversy stems from reporting last year that Platner had a tattoo on his chest of a Nazi SS “Totenkopf” symbol. Platner has since covered the tattoo and denied knowingly displaying Nazi imagery, saying he got the tattoo with fellow Marines during a trip to Croatia in 2007 and did not understand its meaning at the time.

Auchincloss had previously become one of the first elected Democrats to publicly urge Platner to abandon the Senate contest against incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) after the tattoo controversy surfaced.

The congressman’s double down comes as prominent Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren (D) who also represents Massachusetts, have rallied behind Platner following Maine Governor Janet Mills’ (D) withdrawal from the race.

Auchinloss appeared on CNN’s The Arena to speak with anchor Boris Sanchez, stepping in for Kasie Hunt, to talk about the senatorial race in Texas when the host pivoted to Platner’s bid for Maine in the November midterms.

“So, no weighing in on Graham Platner?” Sanchez asked.

The Massachusetts Democrat said, “I’ve been clear about Graham Platner. I find that tattoo and his commentary about it to be personally disqualifying. I hope Maine voters agree with me.”

Rounding on his party colleagues, he continued: “I think it would be a mistake for the Democratic Party to think that Graham Platner’s brand of the Democratic Party is what wins us durable majorities throughout this country.”

“Wow,” Sanchez replied before ending the interview.

Watch above via CNN.

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