Gold Star Widow’s Viral Memorial Day Plea Draws Gabbard, Hegseth to Husband’s Grave at Arlington Cemetery

A Memorial Day request from a Gold Star widow sparked an extraordinary response at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday that drew visits from senior Trump administration officials, veterans, journalists, and dozens of strangers to her husband’s grave.

Sharrell Shaw had posted what she called “probably a long shot” appeal on X late Sunday, asking whether anyone visiting Arlington over the holiday weekend might stop by the grave of her late husband, Staff Sergeant Alan W. Shaw, and send her a fresh photo.

“There’s just something about knowing people still stop by, still say his name, still remember,” she wrote, sharing the location.

This is probably a long shot, but if anybody happens to be in DC this weekend and plans on visiting Arlington, I would love to see a fresh photo of my husband’s grave in Section 60. SSG Alan W. Shaw

Section 60, Grave 8451

B Co 1/12 Cav, 1st Cavalry Division

November 10, 1975 -… — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) May 24, 2026

By Monday, Shaw’s husband’s grave in Section 60, where many troops killed in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, had become a focal point for Memorial Day visitors, including outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran herself, shared a photograph of her visit, showing a challenge coin placed on the headstone.

It was an honor to visit your husband’s grave today on your behalf, and to pay my respects. It was wonderful to see the beautiful flowers representing many others who did the same. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to the loved ones… pic.twitter.com/GWx11xlecF — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 25, 2026

Hegseth also visited with his wife and children:

. @SecWar @PeteHegseth and family honored Staff Sgt. James M. Malachowski, Staff Sgt. Alan W. Shaw and other warfighters in section 60 @ArlingtonNatl this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Xaw9LNs8Rv — Tami Radabaugh (@TRadabaughDOW) May 25, 2026

Conservative journalist Nick Sortor posted a clip of him laying roses at the site:

Good rainy morning from Arlington National Cemetery. Specifically, the final resting place of your hero husband Staff Sgt. Alan Shaw. His grave now has some fresh roses placed in front of it, alongside two American flags, a reminder that Americans truly appreciate his… pic.twitter.com/HglXCilTeE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 25, 2026

As the day unfolded, Shaw’s social media feed filled with images of flowers, flags, and handwritten tributes left by other visitors. Others offered to buy the widow flights to see the grave in person.

Took this photo right before closing at 4 2.5 million people read his name in the post below Thousands prayed his name from home Hundreds visited his grave today Two dozen left flowers Plus flags and @DNIGabbard’s challenge coin America loves Alan Shaw Say their name 🇺🇸 https://t.co/rQs4T8Doep pic.twitter.com/niaBS11Sm5 — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) May 25, 2026

Thank you, Alan W Shaw! pic.twitter.com/DtS6aijYDJ — Thomas Almanza (@ThomasAlmanza) May 25, 2026

In a lengthy follow-up message Monday evening, Shaw said she had been “caught off guard” by the scale of the response.

“For one day on social media, people put aside the constant noise and negativity and came together for something bigger than themselves. My notifications filled with photos, kind messages, prayers, and stories from people honoring not just Alan, but so many of our fallen heroes,” she wrote.

“Today showed me that Alan will never be forgotten,” she added.

Last night, I made a simple request on X. I asked if anybody visiting Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day would stop by Alan’s grave and leave a photo for our family. What happened next honestly caught me off guard. By this afternoon, dozens of Americans from all walks… pic.twitter.com/1jWUWPNKU3 — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) May 25, 2026

Alan Shaw, originally from Little Rock, Arkansas, was killed in Iraq in February 2007 at 31 years old. He is survived by his wife and their three children.

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