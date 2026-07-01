‘I Say This as a True Fan’: Megyn Kelly Admits She ‘Can’t Stand’ Trump Sons’ Grift

Megyn Kelly is a “true fan” of the Trump family, but she made it clear that doesn’t mean she’s okay with the family’s “grifty” moves since President Donald Trump entered his second term in the White House.

Kelly spoke to Sky News Australia on Wednesday and expressed some displeasure with reports about Trump and his sons profiting while he is in office.

The president released this week hundreds of pages of financial disclosures, which broke down how much he’s profiting while in the White House. Among the revelations from the disclosure documents was that he’s brought in $1.4 billion from crypto ventures, with $500 million coming from a crypto venture he and his sons — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Barron Trump — founded.

Raising more concerns is a major U.S.-backed mining venture in Kazakhstan that stands to earn Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump loads of profit. According to The New York Times, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trump personally helped secure a Kazakhstan agreement to grant mining rights to a U.S.-backed company, Kaz Resources. Within weeks of the negotiations, investors linked to Dominari Securities, a financial firm partly owned by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, took a 20% stake in an entity to the Kazakhstan deal.

The White House denied any suggestions of impropriety in the deal and Trump’s sons denied any involvement in the negotiations.

Kelly compared the stories she’s seeing about the Trump family to similar ethics concerns about Hunter Biden and his business ventures while his father, former President Joe Biden, was in office. Kelly still called herself a “true fan” of Trump’s sons.

She said:

I don’t feel great about our leaders, I’m not gonna lie. I’m disappointed with some aspects of the Trump presidency for sure, like the Iran war, that’s number one…it’s so grifty, I’m not gonna lie, it’s grifty. You know, the Trump family is grifty. There’s been like story after story about all the money his sons are making off of the government, these government contracts they’re getting, all that. I can’t stand that stuff and I love his sons, okay? So I say this as a true fan of theirs, but I didn’t like it when Hunter Biden was doing it and I don’t like it when the Trumps are doing it.

Kelly went on to give the president some credit on his deportation efforts and his attempt to overturn birthright citizenship, but she argued Trump not being “ideological” has led to serious issues. He still, she argued, is better than former Vice President Kamala Harris, whom she called a “lunatic,” would have been.

She said:

But having said all that, it’s a binary system. There’s no question Trump is reams better than that lunatic Kamala Harris would have been. The birthright citizenship, at least he tried. At least he tried. No one else tried. Trump did close the border. That counts for a lot. We’re not deporting everybody, but we got some. Again, overall it’s probably a fail on the deportations, but it’s a h*ll of a lot more than Biden tried to do. So you can’t put too much stock in any one politician is one of the lessons here. The system, the blob kind of moves them where it wants to move them and unless you get a truly, like, irreverent, don’t give an f candidate who cannot be bought — it’s not that Trump was bought, it’s just that you can’t win the presidency without being somewhat beholden to large interest groups and Trump is not ideological, which you would think is a bonus and in some way it is, but it also allows him to be like, yeah let’s get rid of [Dr. Marty Makary] at the FDA because he won’t approve flavored vapes, which teenage kids are not supposed to be having access to. It makes them want to smoke these vapes and gets them hooked on these vapes and MAHA moms across the country are against it — Make America Healthy Again — but he doesn’t care because he’s like, they paid a bunch of money to me, so I’m going to give the cigarette companies that make these vapes a break. You need somebody whose like independently wealthy and doesn’t give a flying f. Like, that’s who has to do it, but I have my own doubts about, would they let such a candidate win? Could he ever get past… Big Pharma and the military industrial complex and AIPAC for that matter. You know, there are these huge constituencies that only let us think we’re in charge and it’s, you know, a downer.

Fox News’ Dana Perino similarly compared ethics concerns about the Trump family to Hunter Biden on Wednesday morning.

“If they think this issue is not permeating across the country with people going, ‘Huh wait, what?’ They’re not exactly on the most solid ground here,” she said. “He did a decent job trying to get the ball down the field a little bit, and deflect, but there’s no doubt about that. It’s also the other questions. Then your children are involved in this. And if you remember, we spent a lot of time talking about Hunter Biden. Maybe his mistake was only asking for $10 million from Ukraine.”

Watch above via Sky News Australia.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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