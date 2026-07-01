Fox’s Dana Perino Compares Trump Kid Corruption Unfavorably to Hunter Biden in On-Air Takedown

Fox News anchor Dana Perino rebuked President Donald Trump‘s sons on Wednesday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, comparing them unfavorably Hunter Biden on the topic of corruption.

Perino, a former White House press secretary, spoke after reports emerged about the president’s financial disclosures, which showed he brought in more than $1.4 billion from crypto ventures.

Perino’s comments came shortly after Trump was grilled live on the tarmac about “profiting off the presidency.”

She asserted the White House is “not exactly on the most solid ground here” and referenced the scandal which erupted after the younger Biden’s involvement in Ukraine came to light:

I don’t know enough about details. He put out a disclosure yesterday. It was eye opening for a lot of people that you can make that kind of money. Maybe it’s in crypto, maybe not. The White House has a good point. Everybody’s making money. Everybody’s better. But if they think this issue is not permeating across the country with people going, ‘Huh wait, what?’ They’re not exactly on the most solid ground here. He did a decent job trying to get the ball down the field a little bit, and deflect, but there’s no doubt about that. It’s also the other questions. Then your children are involved in this. And if you remember, we spent a lot of time talking about Hunter Biden. Maybe his mistake was only asking for $10 million from Ukraine. Because maybe he wasn’t smart enough to figure everything out. These people are business men and they know what they’re doing. They have big plans and they’re not afraid to take a risk. If you take a risk you make a little bit of money. You need someone else to help you open the door.

The comments came after a recent report by The New York Times outlining how Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. allegedly stand to gain from a $1.6 billion, U.S.-backed mining venture in Kazahkstan. The deal came to fruition after their father’s administration helped broker an agreement giving an American company access, according to the bombshell investigation.

The president’s sons denied any involvement in the negotiations.

Watch above via Fox.

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