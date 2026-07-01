JD Vance Bops Joe Biden for Being a Clumsy Old Man During Speech to Troops

Vice President JD Vance said he wanted to do his best to be nonpartisan in front of the troops — but he just couldn’t resist the devil on his shoulder telling him to make fun of ex-President Joe Biden.

Vance said his mission while walking in to speak to the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach on Wednesday was simple: “don’t fall and bust your ass.”

The vice president said me made damn sure he didn’t, because the media and the seamen would never let him live it down.

He continued:

You know, the previous president — I’m trying to be nonpartisan, you ever seen these old cartoons where you got the angel on the shoulder and the devil on the shoulder? Well, because I’m speaking to all of you, our great patriots and service members, I’ve got the angel on my shoulder saying, “JD, don’t be partisan! We’re gonna make this nonpartisan!” And then I’ve got the devil on my shoulder who wants to talk about every time that Joe Biden fell up or down the stairs. And the media didn’t care about that! But if I did it one time, if I did it one time, it would be a major, major story.

Biden had a handful of spills during his time in the White House. But Vance was likely referring to when the then-80-year-old Biden tripped and fell onstage at a U.S. Air Force Academy graduation in 2023. The wipeout happened in front of cadets in Colorado Springs, where Biden delivered the commencement address. He reportedly tripped over a sandbag and later quipped that he “got sandbagged.”

As for Vance, his Wednesday appearance was “part of the Trump administration’s events commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary and [was] expected to focus on honoring the U.S. military and its service members. Naval Air Station Oceana is the Navy’s East Coast master jet base and one of the branch’s most significant aviation installations,” per The Hill.

Watch above via Fox News.

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