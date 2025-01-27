Jesse Watters Grills Vivek Ramaswamy About Reported Ouster From DOGE: ‘What Happened There?’

Fox News’s Jesse Watters repeatedly asked Vivek Ramaswamy about his departure from the “Department of Government Efficiency” amid rumors he was ousted by Elon Musk.

After winning November’s election, President Donald Trump appointed Musk and Ramaswamy co-chairs of DOGE, an advisory commission whose acronym is the name of a nearly worthless cryptocurrency favored by Musk.

Last week, it was announced that Ramaswamy would leave DOGE after he reportedly irked Trump’s inner circle.

“Everyone wants him out of Mar-a-Lago, out of D.C,” one connected Republican strategist claimed. Politico reported that Musk made clear he wanted Ramaswamy nowhere near DOGE. Subsequently, Ramaswamy will reportedly announce he will run for governor of Ohio.

Appearing on Monday’s Jesse Watters Primetime, Ramaswamy was asked about his unceremonious departure from the commission.

“So, we’re hearing you’re leaving DOGE after like three Scaramuccis,” Jesse Watters said, referring to the brief tenure of Anthony Scaramucci, a former Trump White House communications director. “What happened?”

“Well, the reality is I’m pursuing elected office very shortly,” he replied. “We’ll have an announcement soon.”

Ramaswamy went on to praise Trump over the actions he’s taken in his first week in office before Watters returned to DOGE.

“People are saying you didn’t get along with Musk,” the host said. “What happened there?”

“I think that’s incorrect,” Ramaswamy replied. “But what I would say is, we had different and complementary approaches. I focused more on a constitutional law, legislative-based approach. He focused more on a technology approach, which is the future approach.”

Watters appeared unsure of his guest’s response.

“Alright, so Elon didn’t fire you?” he asked.

“No, we had a mutual discussion,” Ramaswamy responded. “I wish him well and we’re on the same page where, divide and conquer. It’s saving the country. It’s not a one-man show from top-down or the bottom-up. It’s all of the above. That’s what I’m in for.”

