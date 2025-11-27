Jimmy Kimmel Stunned as Kate Beckinsale Claims Daughter’s Boyfriend Had Bizarre Medical Issue: ‘Hold on a Second – an Egg Came Out of His Body?’

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was left stunned this week after actress Kate Beckinsale claimed her daughter’s boyfriend laid “two eggs in a week,” complete with shells and yolk, before showing him a photo as proof.

During a conversation with Kimmel about her daughter’s boyfriend, Beckinsale suddenly revealed, “He laid two eggs in a week.”

“He laid two eggs in a week?” questioned Kimmel. “Is that a British thing I don’t know about?”

“No, he’s from New Jersey. He’s a Jew from New Jersey, and I thought possibly it was that,” Beckinsale replied. “But I haven’t met any other Jews from New Jersey who have done that.”

Kimmel pressed, “What does that mean he’s laid two eggs in a week?”

“Well, he said, ‘I’ve laid an egg,'” explained the actress, adding that her future son-in-law’s man-egg even “had a shell and a yolk.”

“Hold on a second. An egg came out of his body?” asked Kimmel, shocked.

Beckinsale responded, “Yes, and not out of his mouth or ears. It came out the route that it would come out of a hen… Well, not his vagina. He went to the bathroom and then was very surprised to find that he had laid an egg.”

Asked, “Are you sure it wasn’t one of his testicles?” she insisted, “I’m absolutely certain, no,” before recalling:

The first time it happened, he was genuinely scared, and you know, he was like, “It’s got a full shell, it’s got a yolk, and you know, it’s the size of a bird.” He crushed it. Yes, he crushed it to see what was inside and a yolk was inside, like a hardboiled one too, so it kind of cooked inside him. I thought at first, OK, this is a little embellished. Obviously he can’t be– this doesn’t happen, right? […] And then a week later, my daughter was flying back to New York, which is where she lives […] and then I get a text going, “Oh my God, oh my God, he’s done it again and now he’s really freaking out.”

Beckinsale added that while she initially questioned whether her daughter’s boyfriend was “putting eggs up” his rectum, she concluded it would be “quite hard to put an egg up your bottom and then get it out whole without injuring the egg.”

The actress then showed Kimmel a photo of the egg, warning that it was “a little bit gross” and “quite medical.”

Kimmel then grimaced before reacting, “What in the world?!”

