Tucker Carlson Dares Piers Morgan to Say ‘F*ggot’ on Camera: ‘You Don’t Want To Get Arrested, Do Ya?’

Tucker Carlson pressed Piers Morgan on whether he “would say the word ‘f*ggot’ on camera” — a question that came up as the two debated whether free speech has been restricted in the United Kingdom.

Morgan, during an interview on Carlson’s show on Wednesday, declined the offer.

Carlson had asked him a moment before directly: “Would you say the word ‘f*ggot’ on camera?”

“No,” Morgan replied.

“Why? You don’t want to get arrested, do ya?” Carlson jabbed.

Morgan started to protest, but Carlson kept going, saying, “Ohhh, because it’s so harmful to people? Is it like gay-bashing? What’s wrong with that?”

The Uncensored host then told Carlson he did not feel compelled to say “derogatory stuff” about gay people to make his points. Carlson said he agreed, but that “f*ggot” had become a “magic word” that people are not allowed to use anymore.

Morgan then asked him if he would use it.

“F*ggot? I just did,” Carlson said, before firing the word off several times. “F*ggot, f*ggot, f*ggot. And I’m using it because you’re not allowed to.”

The two hit the topic when Carlson brought up a recent Daily Mail report about Elizabeth Kinney, a 34-year-old English woman who was convicted of a “homophobic hate crime” for calling a male “acquaintance” a “f*ggot” in text messages to another friend. Kinney, in those same messages, accused him of assaulting her and included pictures of injuries.

The Daily Mail reported Kinney was sentenced to a “12 month community order,” ordered to do 72 hours of unpaid work, 10 “rehabilitation activity days,” and pay a £364 fine. The man she accused of assault was never charged, the report said.

“That story tells you everything,” Carlson said.

Morgan, earlier in their conversation, admitted there is a “massive rising issue with the suppression of free speech.”

They butted heads, though, when Carlson read a stat that said there were three times as many arrests for “speech crimes” in the U.K. as in Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Morgan said he was not familiar with that figure, but that he did not believe Russia was better for free speech, saying one could easily get thrown out a window for saying something Putin doesn’t like.

Both men agreed “f*ggot” is an “ugly” word. Carlson said he has never used it to demean a gay person before. He added it is ironic that, from what he has learned working in a gay-heavy industry like TV news, gay men are much more likely to use the word.

“The only people I ever use the word f*ggot are gay. Ever,” Carlson said. “Just like the only people who say the ‘n word’ are Black. Period.”

In other Carlson-related news this week, the ex-Fox News host said, “I hate” the Republican Party.

Watch them discuss above, via The Tucker Carlson Show on YouTube.