Joe Scarborough Warns Iran ‘Bribe’ Won’t Change Regime: ‘We Killed Their Leaders’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough warned on Monday that the Trump administration has another thing coming if it thinks it can “bribe” the people of Iran.

In a lengthy monologue on Monday’s show, Scarborough said Americans may not remember the last 70 years of history between Iran and the U.S., but Iran surely hasn’t forgotten.

“Maybe we only remember what happened yesterday at the U.S. Open or the World Cup — It’s pretty exciting games, weren’t they? — but what do the Iranians remember?” Scarborough asked. “We killed their leaders. We killed over 150 little girls at a girls ‘school. That’s what they remember. They remember family members being tortured throughout the 60s and the 70s under the Shah of Iran, U.S.-backed Shah of Iran. They remember 1953 and Mosaddegh, the United States going in and overthrowing a government to put the Shah in power. That’s what they remember.”

He also questioned the idea of Iran being swayed by a payola promised by the U.S. in the latest peace agreement between the two countries.

“The idea that we can bribe them, bribe the very people that I’ve called the leaders of a country that’s been the epicenter of terrorism across the planet since 1979, they’re going to change if we give them enough money? They’re not in it for the money,” Scarborough said.

He added: “They don’t want wealth. They don’t want an open society like Putin. They want more money to build their terror state both internally and externally, like Xi, to build a terror state internally, to keep people down.”

Read Scarborough’s statement below:

Well, I mean, there’s there’s so many tweets and Iranians have learned, as we’ve all learned, his positions change by the day. It’s important to to remember, and this is something that David told told us all. First of all, he said, Iran’s not Venezuela. He said it repeatedly, don’t go into Iran. Iran’s not Venezuela. The second thing he said is the Iranian government is teetering right now on the brink. Do not give them a second life with an American invasion. That’s exactly what’s happened here. And the idea that, you know, Katty and David, were talking about the idea that maybe we could bribe them. We have to remember what, again, we’re Americans, so maybe we only remember what happened yesterday at the U.S. Open or the World Cup — It’s pretty exciting games, weren’t they? — but what do the Iranians remember? We killed their leaders. We killed over 150 little girls at a girls’ school. That’s what they remember. They remember family members being tortured throughout the 60s and the 70s under the Shah of Iran, U.S.-backed Shah of Iran. They remember 1953 and Mosaddegh, the United States going in and overthrowing a government to put the Shah in power. That’s what they remember. I’m not saying that to say America’s terrible, America’s bad. I’m just saying you may not remember that. And the Trump administration may not remember that. And members of Congress may not remember that. But the Iranians, they’re never going to forget that. Imagine if all of America’s leaders were killed, you know, at the beginning of March. Would we go, yeah, give us give us a lot of money, we’ll build condos and we’ll change our ways. The idea that we can bribe the Iranians from being what the Iranians have been since 1979, from what the Iranians would say the United States made them from 1953 through 1979. The idea that we can bribe them, bribe the very people that I’ve called the leaders of a country that’s been the epicenter of terrorism across the planet since 1979, they’re going to change if we give them enough money? They’re not in it for the money. And again, they don’t want wealth. They don’t want an open society like Putin. They want more money to build their terror state both internally and externally, like Xi, to build a terror state internally, to keep people down.

Scarborough’s comments came after Vice President JD Vance touted a “major milestone” in talks with Iran, saying that the regime has agreed to allow U.N. weapons inspectors into the country.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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