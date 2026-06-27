Bill Maher Roasts JD Vance To His Face For Saying ‘The View’ Was Tougher Than Iran

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher roasted Vice President JD Vance to his face over a much-derided remark about the hosts of The View being tougher to handle than Iranian negotiators.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Vice President JD Vance, 50th vice president of the United States and author of the #1 New York Times bestselling book “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” and the new memoir “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.”

The panel guests were Senator Raphael Warnock, Democratic senator from Georgia, senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, and author of the new book “The Crooked Places Made Straight: Reflections on the Moral Meaning of America”; and Larry Wilmore, comedian, writer, and guest star in the new HBO Original limited series “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America,” debuting Friday, June 26.

Maher began the interview segment by praising Vance for coming on the show, complaining about all the Democrats who turned him down, and cracking wise about Vance’s gaffe:

BILL MAHER: Tthe one that’s out now, Communion, Finding My Way Back to Faith, J.D. Vance, our Vice President. VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE: Not bad. BILL MAHER: Do I have the nicest crowd? VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE: I’m sure it’s the only applause I’ll get, but I’ll take. BILL MAHER: No, I mean, I’m just glad you’re talking to me, you know. I mean I say it every time when the Republicans come here, they take their beating like a man. The people I vote for, they’re the ones who won’t talk to me. It’s odd, isn’t it? VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE: It is very odd. BILL MAHER: I mean, and I… I’m. VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE: Like this new woman who was elected to New York. Do you think she’ll come on the show? BILL MAHER: Oh, I know you want… No, I can’t get AOC, I cant get Mandami, I couldn’t get Kamala Harris, you know. Took me eight years to get Obama. Anyway, let’s not talk about my problem. And I promise this is going to be a lot easier than talking to the Iranians. Or even more, The View. VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE: The question is whether it’s harder than The View, that’s right.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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