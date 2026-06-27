Kaitlan Collins Calls Out Trump’s ‘Apocalyptic’ Rant on ‘Communists’: ‘Socialism…Is Not Communism’

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins called out President Donald Trump‘s “borderline apocalyptic” rant at Friday’s Faith & Freedom Coalition conference, wondering whether Republicans can get the commander-in-chief to focus on the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump painted a dire picture of America’s political future in the face of huge wins this week by Democratic Socialists in New York City’s primary elections, all of whom were backed by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Collins shared the president’s remarks about what he called “hardcore Godless communists” on her show The Source with Kaitlan Collins and questioned whether party leaders can redirect Trump’s attention:

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: These are not social Democrats. These are hardcore godless communists. They’re godless communists. All communists are godless. They don’t believe in God. This is the most serious threat to our country since its existence, in my opinion, 250 years ago. This is a major threat to our country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: That was the President, while addressing Christian conservatives and referring to House primary victories that happened this week by Democratic socialists here in New York City, who have been backed by the New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

While Democrats themselves have been wrestling with what Tuesday night means for the direction of their party. Socialism, much less Democratic socialism, is not communism.

Still, the night of New York primaries, that night, you saw the President, he stayed up past 02:30 in the morning. At one point, he posted, quote, “America the Beautiful will NEVER be a Communist Country.”

Today, he laid out a prediction that borderlined apocalyptic.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: It’s happening right now in New York and California. But you’ll start living in squalor. You’ll live in squalor. There will be no food. There will be no housing. There will be no military. There will be no law and order. There will be no nothing. There will be no nothing. You will be a third-world inhabitant in every way, and everyone will suffer or die. You’ll suffer or die. That’s what happens.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: Suffer and die, the President says.

The House Speaker, Mike Johnson, offered up his own attempt at framing the importance and what is on the line this November. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MIKE JOHNSON (R-LA): If we were to lose the midterms, heaven forbid, these Democrats, y’all, impeachment is not even the big concern. They will turn every committee of Congress into an investigative body, and they’ll go after the President’s family, the Cabinet, his donors, and friends. Half of you in this room will be targeted. I run the protection program, I’ll take care of you, OK? We’re going to win.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: The question tonight is, can the House Speaker and the President’s own advisers convince the President that he needs to continue to focus on the midterms.”