Mike Johnson Claims He Works More Than 18 Hours a Day Because Trump Works 21

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) called himself “a wartime speaker” who works more than 18 hours a day, lest he fall behind President Donald Trump’s allegedly rigorous work schedule.

Johnson appeared on Friday’s Varney & Co on Fox Business, where Stuart Varney asked, “Do you work 18 hours a day?

“More, more,” the speaker insisted. “And I have to because President Trump works 21 hours a day.”

“I see you on TV all the time, always surrounded by hostile media,” Varney responded.

“No, look, we accept this duty humbly,” Johnson replied. “It’s an important time in American history.”

“Are you enjoying it?” the host asked. The inquiry came on the heels of an interview that the speaker and his wife Kelly Johnson sat for on The Katie Miller Podcast. During the conversation, the speaker painted a bruising picture of the challenges he faces.

“I’m a wartime speaker in a real sense,” Johnson told Varney. “It’s not the most enjoyable job in the world, but I do love what we’re doing. I love the team I work with. We have a unified Republican Party. If we didn’t, Stuart, we would not have delivered on all the things we have this year. There’s much more ahead of us, and this team is excited about it.

“Just give us the tax cuts and the regulatory cuts,” Varney replied.

Johnson promised, “There’s more coming.”

In the joint interview with his wife, the speaker said he sometimes worries that because he gets so many phone calls and texts, he worries that he has something important.

“I think literally 100,000 people have my cellphone number,” Johnson said. “The greatest challenge of my day is trying to keep up. Because I miss literally hundreds of calls and text messages in a day. The peril is, I don’t know how important it was, what I missed.”

As for his home life, the speaker explained, “We’re in triage every day.

