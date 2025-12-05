‘Hall of Fame of Ass-Kissing’: CNN’s Ana Navarro Can’t Get Over Trump’s ‘FIFA Peace Prize’ Made Just for Him

CNN commentator Ana Navarro said the “peace prize” that President Donald Trump received on Friday was like a toy phone a parent gives their small child so that the kid will think he’s a grown-up.

Trump was at the Kennedy Center, where the FIFA World Cup draw was being held for next year’s contest in the U.S. But mostly, the president was on hand to receive the “FIFA Peace Prize” that was made for him to receive the first time it was awarded. The president has threatened to somehow move World Cup match sites that are in Democratic-run cities over concerns about “safety.”

For the inaugural “FIFA Peace Prize,” Trump was given a gold trophy and a medal to wear around his neck. FIFA did not say how the winner was chosen, but that the award is meant to recognize “exceptional actions for peace and unity.”

Trump has baselessly claimed to end more than half a dozen wars, for which he says he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

On Friday’s AC360, Navarro had a field day with the spectacle.

“I find it a little comical,” she said. “In a week where we’ve talked about possible war crimes, where we have seen Donald Trump pardon an actual drug kingpin – former president of Honduras – who flooded the United States with 400 tons of cocaine, I would say that the FIFA World Cup president, Gianni Infantino, sucking up to him is really low on my rung of outrageous.”

She then likened Trump’s peace awards to Fisher-Price toys and said FIFA’s leader should be inducted into the “hall of fame of ass kissing.”

“Little kids love to play with their parents’ phone,” Navarro continued. “So Fisher-Price makes this phone, which is like, you know, it’s got all these badges that kids can press. It’s a fake phone. And so Gianni Infantino said, ‘Ok, how can I possibly flatter Donald Trump? Let me give him a fabricated peace medal, make it gold at the Kennedy Center, and let’s have the Village People play.’ I’m telling you, this guy needs to go in the hall of fame of ass-kissing, because this was masterful.”

Watch above via CNN.