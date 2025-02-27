Dem Lawmaker Throws Trump’s ‘Rapists’ Comment Back In His Face After Accused Sex Traffickers Arrive in U.S.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) ripped President Donald Trump on Thursday night, just hours after a pair of high-profile accused sex traffickers arrived in the U.S.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, who are under indictment in Romania, were allowed to travel to the U.S. after the Trump administration reportedly pressured the country to lift the brothers’ travel ban. Shortly after the news broke, Trump was asked about the development and professed ignorance.

“I know nothing about that. I don’t know,” he told reporters. The Tate brothers are reportedly in Florida, prompting Governor Ron DeSantis to insist they are not welcome there.

Moskowitz appeared on CNN NewsNight and criticized Trump for giving the brothers harbor in the U.S.

“Your district actually is where they landed,” host Abby Phillip noted.

“Yeah, new constituents of mine,” Moskowitz cracked. “How fortunate. And actually, I used to work for Ron DeSantis, so I know how he feels about that. He means that.”

The lawmaker then recalled comments Trump made in 2015 upon announcing his candidacy for president. Speaking at Trump Tower in New York, Trump railed against immigrants from Mexico.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” he said at the time. “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

“Look, we heard from Trump on the campaign trail, right?” Moskowitz said. “Other countries were sending ‘rapists,’ people from insane asylums, human traffickers. These guys literally are those people. And look, they’re U.S. citizens, so they can’t be barred here. But what was negotiated was that Romania had a travel ban on them. That’s what was removed, which allowed them now to come to Florida.”

