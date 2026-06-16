Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) defended her vote for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh despite disagreeing with him on the Roe v Wade reversal, something that could cost her an election.

Collins was asked by reporters on Tuesday about her support for Kavanaugh and whether the reversal of Roe v Wade would impact her during her reelection campaign, one being threatened by Democratic candidate Graham Platner.

Collins was asked on Tuesday by News Center Maine about her vote to confirm Kavanaugh and whether it played into the serious reelection fight she’s facing right now.

Roe v Wade was overturned in 2022 and Kavanaugh was confirmed to his position in 2018 after being nominated by President Donald Trump.

“I do not not regret that vote. I do disagree with Justice Kavanaugh’s vote,” the senator said. “I would point out that in that decision, several Supreme Court Justices whom I supported voted the other way. “That includes Justice [Sonia Sotomayor], Justice [Elena Kagan] Justice [Ketanji Brown Jackson], so I have supported a great number of Supreme Court justices.”

She continued:

When I look at a justice, I look at their qualifications, their integrity, their background, their experience in reaching a decision. Obviously I’m disappointed in that decision, which turned abortion issues back to the states. It has not had an impact on the state of Maine.

Collins has been a senator for nearly three decades, but Democrats believe they can flip her seat in the midterms with Platner, a candidate who has faced numerous controversies, from sexting scandals to a covered-up Nazi tattoo, who has gained national attention.

According to a poll from Wick/2Way, Platner is currently leading Collins by 48% to 45%. Out of polls monitored by The New York Times, Platner has led Collins in just about every survey since last month.

Watch above via News Center Maine.

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