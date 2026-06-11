Ex-Girlfriend Reveals Graham Platner Called America the World’s ‘Evil, Bad Guy’

Another ex-girlfriend of Graham Platner, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Maine, is shedding light on his private behavior and disputing his claim that he didn’t know that the tattoo of a skull on his chest was a Nazi Totenkopf.

Platner’s ex told The New York Post about the conversation she had with him about the tattoo.

“As a person who is a leftist, I immediately looked at him and asked him, ‘Is that a Totenkopf?’ and he told me a whole, ‘he will hold this weight forever’ bravado sob story about how it was, but he decided to keep it as a reminder that the United States was the evil, bad guy overseas,” she recalled.

After the tattoo’s existence was reported on last year, Platner claimed he had not been aware of its connection to the Third Reich and subsequently had it covered up. Since then, at least two ex-girlfriends have disputed that claim, and CNN reporting has revealed that Platner defended similar tattoos on Reddit.

The ex who spoke to the Post also alleged that Platner was cheating on his then-fiancée.

“I found out that he had been engaged the entire time we were talking an exchanging photos and videos. I can’t say for certain if he was still engaged when we were seeing each other in person,” wrote the ex in a statement. She also said that a mutual friend claimed his fiancée had “walked in on him having sex with another person at a wedding they were at in DC.”

Platner has also been scrutinized for cheating on his current wife, whom he married in 2023, as well as for allegedly abusing Lindsey Fifield, the other ex who disputes his plea of ignorance about the tattoo.

From The New York Times story about Fifield’s allegations:

Mr. Platner could be rough with her, Ms. Fifield said, particularly when they were drinking, leaving her shaken and sometimes afraid. In the interviews, Ms. Fifield grappled with how to process her experiences. She was quick to note that he “never hit me, he never punched me.” But she said he regularly grabbed her by the shoulders —sometimes hard enough to leave marks — and, on one occasion, yanked her out of a cab by her wrist after an argument when she wanted to stay in the car. During one argument, she recalled, he twisted her arm behind her back, shoved her into a bedroom and held the door closed from the other side so she couldn’t get out, telling her to remain there until she was “calm.” Eventually, Ms. Fifield said, she fell asleep and left the next morning. “It hurt,” she said. But she added: “It didn’t cause an injury, it didn’t break my arm.”

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