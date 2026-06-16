Former President Barack Obama slammed institutions who have caved to President Donald Trump by falling victim to the notion “everything is about money” and other perceived status symbols.

Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke at a stakeholder reception on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the opening ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

In his speech, Barack Obama praised the work ethics and family-first mindsets of Michelle Obama’s parents, a former secretary and pump operatpt, to whom some of the areas and exhibits in the Presidential Center are dedicated.

“They represent to me what’s best about this country and what’s best about our values,” he said of her parents. “People who aren’t trying to get every last nickel and aren’t cutting corners when it comes to values and treat people high and low with respect and kindness and handle their business, just salt of the earth, bedrock people. There are people like that all across the South Side of Chicago, and there are people like that all across this great country of ours, and their voices are not heard.” Though he did not name Trump in particular, Obama proceeded to criticize the institutions that have succumbed to negative values seemingly purported by the current administration for perpetuating the silencing of people’s voices nationwide. “We’ve got a set of institutions that have fallen victim to the siren song of ‘everything is about money and everything is about attention and everything is about fame and everything is about getting over,'” he said. “But meanwhile, there are just a lot of people out here doing the right thing and raising their families and taking care of people.” Obama has been critical of Trump’s actions, often without directly calling Trump out by name, most recently hammering the president’s alleged Iran Deal in an appearance on ABC over the weekend. Watch above via Forbes Breaking News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!