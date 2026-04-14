‘This Is How Fascists Talk’: Senator Responds to JD Vance’s Unsolicited Advice to Pope Leo

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) offered a pointed critique of Vice President JD Vance over some advice for the pope.

On Tuesday, Vance appeared at a TurningPoint USA event at the University of Georgia, where he addressed the drama between President Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV.

On Friday, the pope tweeted, “God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs.”

The vice president responded on Tuesday by referencing just war theory, which was written about by St Augustine and St Thomas Aquinas, among other Catholic theologians.

“But I think that it’s important in the same way it is important for the vice president of the United States to be careful when I talk about matters of public policy, I think it’s very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology,” cautioned Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019.

A few hours later, Warnock, a Protestant pastor, appeared on The Briefing on MS NOW and offered his reaction.

“This is how despots and wannabe despots talk,” the senator said. “This is how fascists talk. They tell the people who are faith leaders to “stay in your lane.” You know, there were a lot of religious leaders during Hitler’s Third Reich. And I’m not conflating our point, our day to that day. But I think the historical lessons are important. And most of the Christian church capitulated to Hitler. In fact, they became Reich Christians. They decided that the appropriate place for the church was in matters of personal piety and individualistic morality. And not to address these systemic injustices.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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