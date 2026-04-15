Trump Lashes Out at Pope Again: ‘Someone Please Tell Pope Leo…’ 

President Donald Trump continued his broadsides against Pope Leo XIV on Monday night, asking “someone” to tell the pontiff about the crimes of the Iranian regime.

Trump has clashed with the new pope, who has criticized the president’s immigration policies and his decision to wage war on Iran.

On Friday, the pope tweeted, “God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs.”

Trump called the pope “WEAK” in a Truth Social post on Sunday and said, “I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do.” Trump also posted an AI-generated image of himself as a Jesus-esque figure tending to a sick man. The post drew backlash, including from MAGA-friendly media. The president has since deleted the post and claimed he thought it depicted him as a doctor.

Clearly uncowed by the kerfuffle, the president hit back at Leo again in a Truth Social post shortly before midnight:

Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters in the last two months, and that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable. Thank you for your attention to this matter. AMERICA IS BACK!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Estimates of the number of protesters killed in Iran in recent months range anywhere between 7,000 and 37,000 people.

Hours before Trump’s post, Vice President JD Vance said the pope should be more careful when talking about theology.

“I think that it’s important in the same way it is important for the vice president of the United States to be careful when I talk about matters of public policy, I think it’s very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology,” Vance said.

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