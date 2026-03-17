Three-Time Trump Voter Goes Off About Gas Prices and ‘Worthless Pile of Sh*t’ Trump: ‘Apparently, I’m An Idiot!’

NBC News senior politics reporter Johnathan Allen spoke to President Donald Trump supporters in Pennsylvania and found some willing to pay more at the pump during the war with Iran, while others were calling it quits with Trump.

In a Tuesday report from Millersburg, Pennsylvania, Allen spoke to multiple voters who have supported the president at the pump as they are facing an uptick in gas prices amid the ongoing Iran conflict. According to AAA, the national average for gas sits around $3.80 compared to just below $3 a month ago. Trump and Israel launched strikes against Iran late last month.

Pennsylvania resident Mike Purcell told Allen called Trump’s strikes on Iran a “great decision” and said he’s willing to “pay a little more” at the pump.

Fellow resident Jim Matter echoed the sentiment.

“In the long run, it’s going to help us out, because if they get nuclear weapons, you know, we might not even be here in a couple of years. I think that [Trump’s] done a good job,” he said.

Kim Schaffner said she was also willing to pay more for gas if it meant keeping the country “safe.” She added that she expects gas prices to “eventually” go down.

Allen noted that most of the people he spoke to were supportive of the war, but some were far from pleased. He then played a lively critic who voted for the president three times and complained about both rising gas prices and the Iran war.

“If you could say something to President Trump and he was going to hear you right now, what would it be?” Allen asked resident Amanda Robbins.

“You are a worthless pile of s**t,” she said.

“And you voted for him how many times?” Allen asked.

“Three times. That was my bad. Apparently, I’m an idiot!” Robbins declared.

Watch above via NBC News.

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