Trump Says the US Could ‘Have a Friendly Takeover of Cuba’ Soon

President Donald Trump told reporters outside of the White House on Friday that the U.S. may soon have a “friendly takeover” of Cuba.

Trump made the stunning comments in between questions on Iran and Jeffrey Epstein.

“They cannot have nuclear weapons, and we’re not thrilled with the way they’re negotiating. So we’ll see how it all works,” Trump replied to a question on Iran before being asked about the situation in Cuba.

“The Cuban government is talking with us. They’re in a big scale of trouble, as you know. They have no money,” replied Trump to an inaudible question. The U.S. has a de facto blockade around Cuba, which is not allowing any fuel to the island nation that requires almost entirely on imports for energy.

“They don’t have anything right now, but they’re talking with us, and maybe we’ll have a friendly takeover of Cuba. We could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba after many, many years. We’ve had a lot of years of dealing with you. I’ve been hearing about Cuba since I’m a little boy, but they’re in big trouble, and we could — well, something good. I think very positive for the people that were expelled, or worse, from Cuba, that live here. You know, we have people living here that want to go back to Cuba, and they’re very happy with what’s going on,” Trump concluded.

“I don’t know anything about the Epstein files, you know. I’ve been fully exonerated,” Trump then replied to another inaudible question as he was moving toward Marine One to depart the White House grounds.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

