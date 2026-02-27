Lauren Boebert Stumbles When Piers Morgan Asks Her to Define Inflation

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) sputtered when Piers Morgan asked her to define inflation during a discussion about President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address this week.

Boebert appeared on the latest episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored where the host suggested a “quick Q&A.”

Playing off of her previous comments that former President Joe Biden caused rampant inflation by allowing mass illegal immigration, Morgan asked, “What is inflation?” before sitting back to let Boebert answer.

“Well, inflation is when the price of things, is, is, over — is, is too expensive,” Boebert managed. “Because of, of the federal government really squandering the tax dollars. So, you have the Green New Scam. Hundreds of billions of dollars spent there, um, to provide affordable energy, and it was not affordable. It was never free, it was never discounted, the money was taken from the American people —”

“Okay, yeah, Okay, I don’t want to — hang on —” Morgan interrupted. “So, my follow-up question is this: We both agree America still has inflation. We both agree that that means prices are going up. It seems to me the problem President Trump has is — notwithstanding that the U.S. economy is in pretty good shape — the average American knows that prices aren’t actually coming down. There’s still inflation, they’re still going up. Not at the same rate they were going up, but they are still rising. Do you think this is a problem for the president?”

Boebert answered, “There is a saying that Ronald Reagan presented, saying, there is no such thing as a temporary federal program — There’s nothing more permanent than a temporary federal program. And I think that same principle applies here. Yes, there are places where we had to raise prices to deal with this inflation under the previous administration. And it’s hard to get those prices back down. And many places, many companies, small businesses, are trying to recoup from that.”

She continued, “And also we still have a federal government that is spending too much money. That’s why I was a big supporter of the DOGE cuts, and we did not cut near enough of what we could have. I think it would be great in the next term if Republicans keep the majority to have Elon Musk as speaker of the House. That might be our only shot to actually cut spending.”

Watch the clip above via Piers Morgan Uncensored on YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!