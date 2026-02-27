Democratic strategist James Carville did a little acting in his latest video for Politicon, playing out a midterms fantasy scenario that included President Donald Trump throwing his own feces.

In a Friday video for Politicon, Carville acted as if he was reporting on midterm election results from various correspondents, and it was a sweep by Democrats.

“Good evening and welcome to election night, November, the year 2026. This is your host James Carville with the YouTube Politicon Network, and we’ll be covering elections tonight,” Carville said.

He then played out scenarios where Republicans like Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Susan Collins (R-ME) are squashed at ballot boxes.

“What are you hearing out of Maine, specifically from Sen. Susan Collins? ‘She’s running 16 points behind in the early returns.’ And have you heard anything about her mood? ‘Excuse me, her staff is describing her as, quote, concerned, unquote. Yeah, she’s concerned,’ Carville said.

He played out a similar situation for Graham.

Carville then pretended to receive a report that Trump was so upset he took to throwing feces in the White House.

He said:

I don’t know if this can be verified, so understand that — but he’s heard internal reports from his sources in the White House that Trump is in the Lincoln bedroom throwing feces at the wall. I know he throws ketchup at the wall, but this is the first time that we’ve had reports of him throwing actual shit at the wall. But that seems the kind of mood he’s in.

Carville closed out the fantasy report by thanking his fake correspondents.

The Democratic strategist regularly hosts a Politicon podcast, but he’s also been known to try his hand at a little satire from time to time. In a 2024 video that included toilet paper and tongs, Carville went down a rabbit hole explaining how the president could not properly take care of his own hygiene. It was not Carville’s only video on the president’s rear end.

“I was surprised by the number of health professionals who think that I’m onto something, that this is highly likely that the man is not capable of defecation hygiene,” Carville said. “In other words, he can’t wipe his own arse.”

Watch above via Politicon.

