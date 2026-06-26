‘Giant Warning Sign’: Ex-Obama Aide Says Dem Establishment ‘Should Be Deeply Concerned’ Over Far-Left Wins

Pod Save America’s Dan Pfeiffer laid out a stark warning for the Democratic Party following a wave of progressive candidates taking out establishment candidates in primaries.

On Pod Save America, Pfeiffer, who served in a number of roles for former President Barack Obama, including communications director, and Jon Favreau, also a former Obama official, discussed the progressive wins out of New York where candidates Claire Valdez, Brad Lander, and Darializa Avila Chevalier all won their primaries. All were backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D).

All three candidates are progressives and and critics of Israel. Two, Lander and Chevalier, beat incumbents in their races, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY).

Pfeiffer pointed to these races, as well as Senate candidate Graham Platner in Maine and House candidate Randy Villegas in California, as major warning signs for the Democratic Party. The support of establishment leaders, he argued, like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is no longer a plus for campaigns.

Villegas, a progressive college professor, had the backing of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Sanders also backed Platner, a veteran who has faced some controversies due to past incendiary social media posts and more.

“The thing that we should take away is, like so much else that’s happening in this country, like it’s happening when progressives beat establishment candidates in the second district of Maine, in the California race where Randy Villegas won, Graham Platner forcing Janet Mills out of the race…like, there’s a giant warning sign for the Democratic establishment here where the support of people like Schumer or even Hakeem Jeffries is certainly not an asset to your campaign, it may be a detriment,” Pfeiffer said.

It is “clear,” he added, that progressive organizations are out-maneuvering the Democratic Party establishment. The former Obama aide noted that the electoral map is “mixed” and moderate candidates are still getting support, but the progressive wins, especially over incumbents, shows there is an “antipathy” towards the party and its leaders.

Pfeiffer continued:

It is very clear that the groups of the left, Justice Democrats, Democratic Socialists of America, Our Revolution, are out-organizing, out-fundraising, out-working, out-maneuvering the traditional party institutions. That is happening. They have captured the energy, they are being more creative, they are being more strategic, they’re being more aggressive, and if you are someone in the Democratic establishment, you should be deeply concerned about what this says about where the party is, what the standing of the party is, what the ability of the party infrastructure actually is to win elections. So this is a big deal.

Watch above via Pod Save America.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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