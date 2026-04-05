Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called out President Donald Trump’s new threat against Iran in stunning fashion — claiming it shows “he has gone insane.”

Greene’s comments followed Trump’s Truth Social post in which he warned of attacks on Iran’s bridges and power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by Tuesday.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

The former Georgia congresswoman went ballistic.

“On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted,” Greene wrote, in a post on X. “Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness. I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit.”

Greene, who has been a severe critic of the Iran war, went on to argue civilians will be the ones most impacted if the president were to follow through on his threat.

“Trump threatening to bomb power plants and bridges hurts the Iranian people, the very people Trump claimed he was freeing,” she wrote.

The ex-congresswoman went on to claim that Trump is “not a Christian.”

“On Easter, of all days, we as Christians should be reminded that the son of God died and rose from the grave so that we can be forgiven once and for all of our sins,” Greene wrote. “Jesus commanded us to love one another and forgive one another. Even our enemies. Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians.”

She added, “This is not making America great again, this is evil.”

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