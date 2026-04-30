Trump Points at Brian Glenn and Tells Reporters, ‘I Don’t Love His Girlfriend Too Much’

President Donald Trump roasted a reporter whose girlfriend is former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the conservative firebrand who’s now on the outs with the president.

Brian Glenn, the White House correspondent for the conservative Real America’s Voice network, is dating the former lawmaker, who resigned from Congress in January. Greene was highly critical of Trump’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which have only been partially released by the Department of Justice after Congress passed a law ordering the DOJ to release all the files without redactions, except for the names of victims. She has also been critical of Trump’s foreign policy, especially the Iran war. In response, Trump has called Greene “deranged.”

On Thursday, Trump answered reporters’ questions in the Oval Office, where Glenn asked about the president’s demand that the Senate eliminate the filibuster so Republicans can pass the SAVE Act, which would require proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a birth certificate or a passport, to register to vote. Opponents of the legislation say millions of U.S. citizens do not have those documents readily available, and some do not have the documents at all.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has so far rejected Trump’s demand to end the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to overcome to pass most legislation.

“They should do it,” Trump told Glenn, stating that a handful of Republicans are refusing to vote to eliminate the filibuster. “And John Thune is a good man. I said to him, “John, just go take a vote. Let’s expose who the people are. But you know, if we got rid of the filibuster, we could vote on the SAVE America Act. Voter ID.”

Trump then pointed to Glenn and said, “You know, you act so good. I love this guy. He’s a great guy, even though I don’t love his girlfriend too much.”

The president’s crack prompted laughter in the room.

Elsewhere in his line of questioning, Glenn told Trump he refers to him as “the peacemaker.”

Watch above via CNN.

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