Trump Takes Victory Lap Over ‘Deranged’ Marjorie Taylor Greene and Her ‘Stench’ After Special Election in Her District

In the latest round of their seemingly never-ending feud, President Donald Trump mocked former pal Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday after Republican Clay Fuller won the seat she left when she ditched Congress earlier this year — with Trump applauding Fuller for winning “despite the stench” Greene left behind.

The president bashed Greene in a post on Truth Social. He started off by hitting her with his two nicknames for her,”Traitor” and “Brown,” which he explained is what Green turns to “UNDER STRESS,” before saying Fuller was going to be a big improvement.

Here is the president’s full post:

Marjorie “Traitor” Brown’s (GREEN TURNS TO BROWN UNDER STRESS!) seat in Congress has been taken over by a wonderful and talented man, Clay Fuller, who won convincingly, and right from the beginning, despite many people running for that “TRUMP” +37 seat, and despite the stench left by Greene. Congratulations to Clay Fuller, a very large improvement over his deranged predecessor! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump’s post comes the day after Fuller won a special runoff election in Georgia to fill Greene’s House of Representatives seat.

The Washington Post reported Fuller beat his Democratic opponent Shawn Harris by a “much smaller margin” than what Republicans enjoyed in previous years.

“Democrats took solace in unofficial returns showing Harris on track to lose by 12 percentage points compared with his 29 point loss to Greene in 2024,” the Post reported. “Democrats have consistently overperformed in elections held since Trump returned to the White House, a warning sign to Republicans trying to protect their majorities in Congress in November.”

Greene and Trump have been trading shots for months now, after Greene initially split with the president last year when she complained he wasn’t doing enough to release files on dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Trump branded her a “traitor” afterwards and said she is “very dumb.”

The ex-lawmaker has continued to bash Trump as well, including when she called for the president to be removed via the 25th Amendment earlier this week.

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