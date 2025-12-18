Who Is Claudio Neves Valente? Brown University Shooting Suspect Found Dead in Storage Unit

Portuguese national Claudio Neves Valente was identified by police as the suspect in last week’s Brown University shooting on Thursday after he was found dead by an FBI SWAT team in a New Hampshire storage unit.

In a press conference, Providence Chief of Police Oscar Perez and FBI Special Agent Ted Docks identified Valente as the suspect in the shooting, which killed two students and injured nine others.

“The individual was identified as Claudio Neves Valente, and he was a 48-year-old man. He was a Brown student, he was a Portuguese national, and his last known address was in Miami, Florida,” Perez told reporters. “And I will tell you that he took his own life tonight.”

In his own statement, Docks said:

We got him. Shortly before 9 o’clock tonight, the FBI SWAT team executed court-authorized search warrants at a storage unit facility in Salem, New Hampshire. This is where we located Claudio Neves Valente, the individual who we believe was responsible for the Brown shooting. The latest development in an intense 5-day manhunt, and it’s the result of an incredible amount of work dedicated by the law enforcement team standing before you here tonight.

He continued, “Even though the suspect was found dead tonight, our work is not done. There are many questions that need to be answered. There’s a lot of evidence that needs to be processed and most importantly the victims and their families deserve special care and consideration.”

Docks concluded, “The FBI and our partners across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire will continue to search for answers for the victims, survivors, and their families to see what motivated this individual to carry out such a senseless act of violence.”

According to Brown University President Christina Paxson, Valente “was enrolled at Brown from the Fall of 2000 to the Spring of 2001.”

“He was admitted to Brown’s graduate school to study in a masters of science PhD program in physics, beginning on September 1st, 2000, and he took a leave of absence effective April 2001 before formally withdrawing effective July 31, 2003,” she said.

The suspect also studied at the same university in Portugal as plasma physicist Nuno Loureiro, who was killed this week in Massachusetts just days after the Brown University shooting. Police are currently investigating whether there is a link between the two incidents.

