JUST IN: Two Suspects Killed in Shooting at San Diego Islamic Center

Two suspects were reportedly killed in the shooting that took place at an Islamic center in San Diego, California.

Officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego. According to a report from The Associated Press, a local officer identified as Officer Anthony Carrasco said people reported hearing multiple shots. At the time of writing, the number of victims had not been reporting.

MS NOW passed along information reported by local NBC station KNSD revealing that two suspected shooters had been killed. Deadline: White House anchor Nicolle Wallace, joined by former FBI Agent Michael Feinberg, said:

Actually, let me interrupt you for one second just to share with you and our viewers what we’re able to report about the status of the situation, and then ask you to help us understand what this means. KNSD, local station, is reporting that two suspects are dead. Does that suggest that they’ve moved from active and contained, to some early resolution?

Feinberg explained that the update didn’t necessarily mean the situation was resolved, as police didn’t know if there were other possible shooters.

Then, Wallace had another update:

So this is coming in as as quickly as our reporting suggests. San Diego Police Department is now reporting this: “The threat at the Islamic Center has been neutralized,” and until we have a briefing, we don’t know if what you’re saying that that’s consistent with the two suspects that are dead or if there were more. But it seems that just since we’ve been on the air in the last 10 minutes, they’ve been able to confirm these two pieces of information. Local KNSD reporting that two suspects are dead and the San Diego Police Department saying that the threat at the Islamic Center has been neutralized.

Watch above via MS NOW

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