President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter, calling her a “stupid person” on Thursday after she asked him a question about the vetting of the suspect in the shooting of two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C.

During a press conference about the shooting of two National Guardsmen by a suspected Afghan national, the reporter noted, “U.S. officials say that the suspect worked very closely with the CIA in Afghanistan for years, that he was vetted and the vetting came up clean.”

“He went cuckoo. I mean, he went nuts,” responded Trump. “It happens too often with these people. You see them. But look, this is how they come in, they’re standing on top of each other. That’s an airplane. There was no vetting or anything. They came in unvetted and we have a lot of others in this country and we’re going to get them out.”

The reporter then questioned, “Actually, your DOJ IG just reported this year that there was thorough vetting by DHS and by the FBI of these Afghans who were brought into the U.S., so why do you blame the Biden administration for what this man did?”

“Because they let them in. Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person?” snapped Trump. “Because they came in on a plane along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here and you’re just asking questions because you’re a stupid person.”

He continued:

And there’s a law passed that it’s almost impossible to get them out. You can’t get them out once they come in, and they came in and they were unvetted, they were unchecked, there were many of them, and they came in on big planes and it was disgraceful. And if you look, you’ll see there was a law passed that makes it almost impossible not to let them in, not to certify them, so to speak, once they come in, and they came in and they shouldn’t have come in, and frankly the whole thing was a mess. The whole Afghanistan situation was a mess. It should’ve never taken place. If we’re going to go out, and we would’ve gone out because I had everybody ready to go, we were gonna go out with strength and dignity and precision, and we would’ve left from Bagram, and we would’ve kept Bagram by the way.

The president announced the death of 20-year-old National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom on Thursday evening, one day after she was shot by a suspected gunman who is believed to be an Afghan national.

24-year-old Guardsman Andrew Wolfe was also shot during the attack and remains critically injured.

Watch above via NewsNation.