Trump Announces Death of 20-Year-Old National Guardsman Killed by Suspected Afghan in D.C. Shooting

President Donald Trump announced the death of 20-year-old National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom on Thursday evening, one day after she was shot in Washington, D.C. by a suspected Afghan national.

“I must unfortunately tell you that just seconds before I went on, right now, I heard that Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the Guardsmen that we are talking about, highly respected, young, magnificent person, started service in June of 2023, outstanding in every way, she’s just passed away,” announced Trump. “She’s no longer with us.”

He continued, “She’s looking down at us right now. Her parents are with her. This just happened. She was savagely attacked. She’s dead. She’s not with us. Outstanding in every single way, in every department. Just horrible. As you know, the other young man is fighting for his life. He’s in very bad shape, he’s fighting for his life, and hopefully we’ll get better news with respect to him.”

Earlier on Thursday, Beckstrom’s father Gary Beckstrom told the New York Times he did not expect his daughter to recover from her severe wounds.

Beckstrom and 24-year-old fellow Guardsman Andrew Wolfe were shot on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. where they had been deployed by the Trump administration to combat violent crime.

The suspect in the attack, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is an Afghan national who was brought into the United States as part of President Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome refugee program in 2021.

