‘Stupid Question!’ Trump Fumes At Being Asked If He’d Ever Use a Nuke on Iran

President Donald Trump took exception to a reporter asking him Thursday if he’d ever consider using a nuclear weapon on Iran.

At the time of writing, the war was in its eighth week, with the U.S. and Iran still unable to finalize a peace agreement. The two sides agreed on a ceasefire weeks earlier in the month, and after Trump initially set a deadline for April 22 and vowed to resume attacks if an agreement wasn’t reached, he announced an extension so the sides could continue dialogue.

Prior to the initial ceasefire announcement, Trump left the global community in a frenzy when he threatened to wipe out the entirety of Iran’s civilization. Supporters of his dismissed the threats as a negotiating tactic, while critics interpreted the remarks as a threat to use nuclear arms.

During a Q&A in the Oval Office on Thursday, PBS correspondent Liz Landers bluntly asked Trump if he’d ever resort to nukes against Iran. The exchange went as follows:

LANDERS: Sir, would you use a nuclear weapon against Iran? You posted on Social a few weeks ago– TRUMP: No, no, we don’t need it. Why do I need it? Why would a stupid question like that be asked? Why would I use a nuclear weapon when we’ve totally, in a very conventional way, decimated them without it? No, I wouldn’t use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody.

Watch above via Fox News

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