Trump Lashes Out at Reporter Over War Question: ‘Fake News People Like You…’

President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter who asked him how much time he’ll allow Iran to agree to a peace deal during an Oval Office Q&A late Thursday afternoon.

The president bristled after being asked, “How long are you willing to wait until you get a unified response [from Iran]?”

“Well, don’t rush me. Don’t rush me, Jeff. You know, guys like you, you want to say, oh, so we’re in Vietnam, like, for 18 years. We’re in Iraq for many, many years. We’re in for all the-, don’t like to say World War II, because that was a biggie. But we were four and a half, almost five years in World War II. We were in the Korean War for seven years. I’ve been doing this for six weeks. And their military is totally defeated. They’re-, outside of the little wise guy ships. I call them the wise guy ships, the little boats that they have running around with guns in them. We’ll take them out, too, when we see them. But their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their anti-aircraft is gone, all of their anti- aircraft machinery is gone, maybe they loaded up a little bi during the two-week hiatus, but we’ll knock that out in about one day, if they did,” shot back Trump, who continued:

We’ve done an amazing job. Their leaders are gone. You know, their leaders are all gone. Part of the problem is that, well, I can’t really answer your question, but they have all new leadership, and they’re fighting like cats and dogs for who’s going to control. Because we’ve created a real mess for them, but they’ve created mess for the world over the last 47 years. They’ve killed a lot of our people. When you see a soldier, a young person, or now an older person, but a person without legs, or without arms, or with a face that got blown to pieces, most likely it was from Iran. It was Soleimani, who I killed. Soleimani loved the roadside bomb. He was an evil genius, he was a brilliant general. Probably we wouldn’t be as far advanced had I not taken him out. That was the beginning of it all. And then I ended the Obama horror show, the nuclear transaction that he made was horrible. He gave them a road to the-, you call it-, I mean, what the deal that he did, the Iran nuclear deal, was so bad, it gave them a road to a nuclear weapon. And I will tell you, I deal with that. You cannot give Iran a nuclear weapon, his is all about a nuclear weapon. They cannot have the nuclear bomb, and they’re not going to have the bomb. So we’ve taken out their military. We’ve hit about 75% of our targets. We stopped a little early because they wanted to have some peace, and we have a blockade that’s 100% effective, and they’re getting no business, and as you know they’re not doing well economically, financially. They’re not doing any business because of the blockade. They want to make a deal. We have been speaking to them, but they don’t even know who’s leading the country. They’re in turmoil, they’re in turmoil. So we thought we’d give them a little chance to get some of their turmoil resolved, but, you know, and I hope the fake news people like you, I hope the fake news are going to be able to write about it accurately because when you say, “Oh, they’re fighting very well.” They’re not fighting well. They would they’ve been obliterated, Jeff, obliterated. A hundred and fifty-nine ships are in their Navy, you know how many ships are at the bottom of the sea, Jeff? A hundred and fifty-nine. So, you know, and if you read The New York Times, the failing New York Times, subscriptions are way down, as you know. That’s because people don’t believe this stuff anymore. If you watch CNN, you’d think that they’re doing well in the war. They’re not doing well, they’re getting absolutely decimated. Now, with all of that being said, we’ll see what happens. They have a lot of-, we have no pressure. It’s only guys like you with a question like that about, “What’s your time-,” we’ve been doing it for five and a half weeks.

Watch above via Fox News.

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