WATCH: Fox News Reporter Gets Demolished By Wrestling Champ On Live TV
Talk about hard-hitting news.
Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek looked like she might need to take some time off for injury after she was slammed to the mat by a wrestling champion on live TV on Saturday.
Hornacek joined Fox & Friends Weekend to promote RAF Wrestling, which has a big event on Fox Nation later in the day. She interviewed RAF Middleweight champ Kennedy Blades for a moment before saying Blades was “nice enough” to show off her special move, the suplex — on her. The two women then squared up against each other, with Hornacek admitting “I’m so nervous.”
A second later, Blades grabbed Hornacek around the hips, twisted her and slammed her down into the mat after lifting her up in the air. Hornacek’s body made a loud thud on the mat as she landed and a few “Ooohs” could be heard in the gym.
Hornaceck somehow appeared unfazed.
“Ohhh! Amazing.I don’t think I can be a wrestler,” she said.
She got off the mat quickly and gave Blades a high-five before joking with the Fox crew back in studio about it.
“Alright, the mic pack did not survive, but I did, luckily,” she continued, while showing off her battered microphone. “I know that looked worse than it was, but it was a lot of fun. I think I’m going to stay off the mat from now on. But Kennedy here, I gotta say — that felt like being thrown off a skyscraper.”
That comment cracked up the studio crew.
“Are you okay?!” co-host Griff Jenkins asked.
“I feel great. I feel like a million bucks,” she said.
Charlie Hurt ended the segment by saying it might’ve been the “greatest promo” he’d ever seen; his co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy agreed, saying it was the “best promo I’ve ever seen.”
Watch above via Fox News.
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