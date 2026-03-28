WATCH: Fox News Reporter Gets Demolished By Wrestling Champ On Live TV

Talk about hard-hitting news.

Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek looked like she might need to take some time off for injury after she was slammed to the mat by a wrestling champion on live TV on Saturday.

Hornacek joined Fox & Friends Weekend to promote RAF Wrestling, which has a big event on Fox Nation later in the day. She interviewed RAF Middleweight champ Kennedy Blades for a moment before saying Blades was “nice enough” to show off her special move, the suplex — on her. The two women then squared up against each other, with Hornacek admitting “I’m so nervous.”

A second later, Blades grabbed Hornacek around the hips, twisted her and slammed her down into the mat after lifting her up in the air. Hornacek’s body made a loud thud on the mat as she landed and a few “Ooohs” could be heard in the gym.

Hornaceck somehow appeared unfazed.

“Ohhh! Amazing.I don’t think I can be a wrestler,” she said.

She got off the mat quickly and gave Blades a high-five before joking with the Fox crew back in studio about it.

“Alright, the mic pack did not survive, but I did, luckily,” she continued, while showing off her battered microphone. “I know that looked worse than it was, but it was a lot of fun. I think I’m going to stay off the mat from now on. But Kennedy here, I gotta say — that felt like being thrown off a skyscraper.”

That comment cracked up the studio crew.

“Are you okay?!” co-host Griff Jenkins asked.

“I feel great. I feel like a million bucks,” she said.

Charlie Hurt ended the segment by saying it might’ve been the “greatest promo” he’d ever seen; his co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy agreed, saying it was the “best promo I’ve ever seen.”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!