‘A Really Cool Moment’: MS NOW Reporter Recounts Moment ‘No Kings’ Protester Shook Hands With MAGA Supporter

MS NOW’s Jake Traylor reported on the “No Kings” protest from West Palm Beach, Florida, just three miles from where President Donald Trump played golf on Saturday, and recounted a moment where a protester and a MAGA supporter shook hands.

“I’ve been talking all day with these White House officials who have been telling me things like, ‘Trump’s not watching. We don’t care. Only reporters care about this,'” Traylor told host Alex Witt. “I’ll just note, I’ve been inside…the offices of some of the top White House aides, seeing myself the TV screens they have on — MS NOW has been on many a time. So, I’m confident in some ways the president is getting relayed this message.”

Traylor said that a second march was scheduled for Saturday evening to Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago.

“They’re now preparing for the next march that they’re having this evening expected to be thousands gathered there,” Traylor said. “They’re going to march all the way as close as they legally and safely can to the residence of Mar-a-Lago, hoping that their voices are physically heard by Donald Trump and some of his top staffers.”

Traylor interviewed one protester who said she believed Trump was getting the message.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think it was going to make a change or make a difference,” the woman said. “Our voice is being heard. That’s part of our right as an American. And I’m not just going to stand by and let these atrocities happen. I have to try to do something.”

Traylor continued:

Alex, just to share one really brief moment, we talk a lot about unity today. There was this counter-counter protest, essentially a pro-Trump protest happening right nearby. There were only a couple dozen folks there. Some of them earlier came in, kind of disrupted what was happening here. And I saw this, I witnessed a really cool moment where this ‘No Kings’ protester came up, shook the person’s hand and said, “We can all be unified here today. Today is about unity.” A really cool moment that seems to be the theme across the board, even in the backyard of Donald Trump.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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