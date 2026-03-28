The Houthis entered the Iran war on Saturday as they fired a ballistic missile into southern Israel, the latest escalation in the current conflict.

The Houthis strike targeted southern Israel and was intercepted, according to Israel’s IDF. The missile launch came just hours after the terror group announced “red lines” that would need to be crossed for them to enter the ongoing conflict.

The Yemen-based group laid out three things that would make them join the war, including “use of the Red Sea to carry out hostile operations by America and Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran and against any Muslim country, which we will not allow.”

Houthi supporters gathered in Sanaa, Yemen on Friday to protest the U.S. and Israel and show solidarity with Iran.

Fox News’ Mike Tobin reported on Saturday from Tel Aviv about the strike and noted that the Houthis present a potential major issue for the U.S. and the rest of the world in that they can shut down the strait of Bab al-Mandeb in the Red Sea. The U.S. has already been dealing with attacks on cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, where approximately 20% of the world’s oil moves through. Gas prices have seen a significant uptick since the start of the war, and the strait of Bab al-Mandeb could escalate those prices even further.

The Houthis strike comes as at least 10 U.S. service members were injured in an Iranian strike on Prince Sultan Air Base on Friday. Some of the service members were seriously injured, but no injuries were reportedly life-threatening.

Axios, citing three sources with direct knowledge of the situation, reported on Friday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio told foreign ministers this week that the Houthis strike could extend the war by two to four weeks.

Tobin also reported that “missiles keep coming day and night” inside Israel, with one man being killed by a cluster bomb in Tel Aviv on Friday and three others being injured near Jerusalem.

Watch above via Fox News.

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