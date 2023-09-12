Whoopi Defends Tim Scott Against Scrutiny of His Single Status: ‘That Doesn’t Mean I Can’t Do the Job’ of President

Whoopi Goldberg has rejoined the new season of ABC’s The View after testing positive for Covid, and this morning she stepped up to defend Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) against criticism of his bachelor status.

Scott, a Republican presidential candidate, is unmarried and not very open about his personal, private life. For “traditional” American voters, this raises some eyebrows since most presidents have been married men. In a clip played during the segment, Scott addressed his status with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade recently, telling the host he was “taken,” that “God has blessed me with a smart, Christian woman.” And a lengthy article by Ben Terris in the Washington Post went even further into the issue, talking to political players, Iowa voters, and friends of Scott about the senator’s love life.

But Whoopi’s response was blunt:

Here’s my question: I don’t care. This is, this is the issue. And it’s a big issue in the country. Why is my private life of so much interest to you that you can’t get past the fact that I may not be interested in being married? I might not want a spouse. That doesn’t mean I can’t do the job.

She continued, driving the point home that America’s priorities when voting for a president should be focused elsewhere:

I just, I just don’t think it’s right for for people to invest that kind of stuff into anyone until you know what their plan for the country is. That’s when you decide. Because really, she may be a monster, but you never have to deal with her.

Watch the video above via ABC.

