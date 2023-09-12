Whoopi Goldberg Squashes Rumor That She Was Wearing a Mask in A Room By Herself While Battling Covid: ‘Relax, Y’all’

Whoopi Goldberg is clearing the air over the viral video of her checking in with The View while battling Covid at home.

Goldberg got backlash for appearing in a video on the show from her home where she donned a mask. Some thought Goldberg had fallen victim to Covid hysteria as she appeared to be alone in the video, despite still wearing a mask indoors.

The View host spoke with Executive Producer Brian Teta for The View: Behind the Table podcast in which she laid rumors to rest over her recent bout with the virus.

“You were home, you were stuck in bed or in your room. As you said, you were sentenced to your room. What were you doing? You’re watching stuff. Are you listening to stuff?” Teta asked.

“No, I was trying to feel better. It wasn’t comfortable. It really was not comfortable,” Goldberg said.

Teta said he enjoyed dispelling Covid rumors about Goldberg in her absence.

“When you were wearing your mask in your room, people didn’t see that there was someone else in the room with you. So there was a lot of, ‘Whoopi’s wearing a mask in a room alone in our house and it’s empty and stuff like that.’ There was a longer version of the video which you put on social media where you said, There’s somebody in the room,’ you were protecting somebody else,” Teta explained.

“I don’t know why you think you have the info. You don’t know anything about my house. If there are people and I’m sick and I can’t control how to do this stuff, he comes in, he’s my assistant. He comes in. You will have noticed he had on two masks and gloves. Because he is very paranoid about getting Covid,” Goldberg said.

“Relax, y’all, you don’t know what I’m doing unless I tell you,” Goldberg said.

Teta noted how some publications labeled her assistant as a “mystery man.”

“It’s no mystery. If I was getting any, you would know because I would tell you ‘I’m getting some.’ Right now. I’m not interested because I just got over Covid and it’s too damn hot,” Goldberg said.

Listen above via The View: Behind the Table.

