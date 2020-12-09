Six in 10 Americans say they do not want Donald Trump to run again for president in 2024, but two out of three self-identified Republicans do.

Per a new NPR/Marist poll, adult Americans, by a near two-to-one margin, 60% – 32%, say they do want to see Trump mount a presidential comeback. Opposition to Trump is spread fairly evenly across every region of the country and socioeconomic status.

However, 67% of those in Trump’s own party back him campaigning for the White House again just four years after having lost to Joe Biden. Trump has repeatedly flirted with the idea of pivoting into a re-election bid while out of office.

But that openness to Trump is not shared by strong majorities of Independents and Democrats, 64% and 91% of whom, respectively, oppose Trump attempting to become just the second president to serve non-consecutive terms. Notably, one quarter of Republicans also said they were against a Trump 2024 campaign.

Outside of Republicans, a 2024 Trump run is only able to muster plurality support among two demographics: white evangelical Christians (49% – 42%) and white, non-college graduate men (47% – 45%). White college graduate women, on the other hand, overwhelmingly oppose a Trump comeback with 73% against and just 17% in favor.

