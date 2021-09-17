During a press conference in which the Department of Defense confirmed “that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed,” amid drone strike in Kabul, U.S. CENTCOM Commander General Kenneth McKenzie apologized and gave his condolences to those impacted.

The U.S. airstrike was intended to take out a suspected ISIS-K operative, who the United States intelligence believed to pose a threat to American forces and civilian evacuees at the airport.

“I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” stated McKenzie.

The general continued to apologize and take accountability for the airstrike, “It was a mistake. I offer my sincere apology,” said McKenzie. “As the combatant commander, I’m fully responsible for this strike and this tragic outcome.”

“At the time of the strike, based upon all the intelligence and what was being reported, I was confident that the strike had averted an imminent threat to our forces at the airport,” stated McKenzie. “Based upon that assessment I and other leaders in the department repeatedly asserted the validity of this strike.”

After the investigation into the drone strike, initiated by McKenzie within 24 hours of the strike, it was concluded that, “the strike was a tragic mistake,” however, the general made it clear that “this was not a rushed strike,” regardless of the mistake that was made.

The general continued solemnly, “I’m here today to set the record straight and acknowledge our mistakes.”

After reiterating his apologetic condolences McKenzie added that they are,”exploring the possibility of ex gratia payments.”

McKenzie concluded by saying, “while the team conducted the strike, they did so in the honest belief that they were preventing an attack on forces and civilian evacuees, we now understand that to be incorrect.”

Watch above via CNN

