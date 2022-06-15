Absentee Father-Basher Herschel Walker Revealed to be Absentee Father Who Had to Be Sued to Pony Up for Secret Son

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker has made a point of blaming many problems for African Americans on deadbeat dads and fatherless homes. But according to a new report, the former football star was sued into providing child support for a second child of his who he never sees.

Walker has spoken proudly of his relationship with his 22-year-old son, right-wing internet personality Christian Walker, and he has spoken on numerous occasions about fatherless households being a major source of issues for Black communities. However, The Daily Beast released a report on Tuesday saying Walker has a second 10-year-old son who he has virtually no contact with, and the boy’s mother filed a lawsuit a decade ago to make him legally recognize his paternity.

From the report:

The mother, whose name we are also withholding for privacy reasons, had to take Walker to court a year after giving birth in order to secure a declaration of paternity and child support. The Daily Beast confirmed these events through public posts, a court document where Walker is declared to be the child’s father, and a person close to the boy’s family with direct knowledge of the events. That person told The Daily Beast that while Walker sends Christmas and birthday presents, he otherwise has not played an active parental role in raising his second son. The child also has not met or spoken with his half-brother, Christian, the person said.

Walker’s campaign manager, Scott Paradise, responded to the news by telling the Beast “Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married. He’s supported the child and continues to do so. He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd.”

Walker’s campaign has raised eyebrows among his fellow conservatives for a number of reasons, including the past allegations of domestic violence and disturbing behavior toward his ex-wife. When Paradise defended Walker to the Beast, he noted that Walker’s opponent, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, is having his own child custody support with his ex-wife, who is legally pressing him for more money in child support payments.

“Raphael Warnock is currently engaged in both a nasty mudslinging campaign and a nasty custody dispute with his ex-wife,” said Paradise. “He is trying to hide it from voters by sealing the case and even tried to hide from authorities. This is a complete double standard.”

Meredith Brasher, Warnock’s communications director, responded to that by saying “Reverend Warnock is a devoted father who is proud to continue to co-parent his two children as he works for the people of Georgia.”

