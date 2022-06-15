Trump-Endorsed Vernon Jones Files Police Complaint Over ‘Rape Whistle’ Tweet from Opponent: ‘Encouraging Violence Against Me’

Georgia Republican congressional candidate Vernon Jones tried taking police action against a Republican opponent named Mike Collins over a tweet referring to a past rape allegation against Jones.

Jones, a Democrat-turned-Republican who has Donald Trump’s endorsement in his primary runoff, claimed Collins was “encouraging violence” against himself and his family with his tweet.

“Although some use a rape whistle for protection against sexual assault, a 9mm is the more preferred form of protection. #TheMoreYouKnow,” Collins recently tweeted, including an image of a “rape whistle” with a Vernon Jones website printed on it next to a partially pink 9mm handgun.

Although some use a rape whistle for protection against sexual assault, a 9mm is the more preferred form of protection. #TheMoreYouKnow pic.twitter.com/rN4ATK4wYX — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) June 13, 2022

The tweet refers to a 2005 rape allegation against Jones. The candidate was never never actually charged and the case never made it to a grand jury.

“These are the same false attacks that liberals used against President Trump, Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh, and Justice Clarence Thomas,” Jones told FOX 5’s Rob DiRienzo for a report on the police complaint.

Police did respond to Jones’ concerns and investigated the tweet, but found no laws had actually been violated.

A spokesperson for Collins told DiRienzo that Jones “doesn’t want the voters of District 10 to know about his shady past.”

Collins himself responded to the hoopla on Twitter on Wednesday, calling Jones his “Democrat opponent” and saying the Trump-backed candidate tried to “Red Flag law me!”

My Democrat opponent tried to Red Flag law me! 🤣 https://t.co/QA4YhvaJzW — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) June 15, 2022

