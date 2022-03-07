Alexander Vindman Clashes With ‘Putin’s Useful Idiot’ Marjorie Taylor Greene For ‘Cheerleading’ Russia

Former Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman got in a Twitter spat with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after accusing her of “cheerleading” Vladimir Putin throughout Russia’s hostilities toward Ukraine.

The blow-up started on Sunday after Green released several tweets blaming President Joe Biden’s “failed leadership” for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Tragically, people are dying because of Biden’s poor decision making leading up to Putin declaring war on Ukraine,” Greene said. “Biden’s weakness and failure as a leader not only has put America last but is a danger to the entire world.”

We can not put American lives at risk under the same failed leadership who ran the Afghanistan withdrawal disaster. We have to put America First. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 6, 2022

This drew a rebuke from Vindman, who argued that the blame lies with the faction of the GOP who wanted America to take a non-interventionist stance on Ukraine before Russia launched its attack on the country.

“It’s because you and your pro-Putin party encouraged Putin to invade, by cheerleading him,” Vindman said. “Worse yet, you undermined POTUS’s efforts to signal punishing costs…You undermined U.S. efforts deter the war. You have blood in your hands. The American people will not forget.”

Nope. It’s because you and your pro-Putin party encouraged Putin to invade, by cheerleading him. Worse yet, you undermined @POTUS efforts to signal punishing costs… you undermined U.S. efforts deter the war. You have blood in your hands. The American people will not forget. https://t.co/kxmkKJDmD0 — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) March 6, 2022

Greene responded to Vindman with personal insults instead of denying his claim that the GOP is pro-Putin. She also commented on Vindman being a Ukrainian immigrant to the U.S. as she told him “Go ahead and go fight yourself since you’re from Ukraine. You are clueless about Americans being fed up with sending our sons and daughters to die in foreign lands.”

This clown wants to drag Americans into war with Russia with his big tough tweets and his zoom interviews on CNN. Go ahead and go fight yourself since you’re from Ukraine. You are clueless about Americans being fed up with sending our sons and daughters to die in foreign lands. https://t.co/hBB2vHUjtN — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 7, 2022

Vindman didn’t take that lying down, reminding Greene of his public service to America while calling her “Putin’s useful idiot.”

“This is what service looks like,” he tweeted. “I served my country — the United States of America who welcomed my refugee family — for 21 years, 6 months, 10 days in uniform & I continue to serve out of uniform. You only serve as Putin’s useful idiot.”

This is what service looks like. I served my country–the United States of America who welcomed my refugee family–for 21 years, 6 months, & 10 days in uniform & I continue to serve out of uniform. You only serve as Putin’s useful idiot.#HereRightMatters https://t.co/Oy6g5dFTx0 pic.twitter.com/5tVTTwAlNe — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) March 7, 2022

